Headliners for Isle of Wight Festival 2021 announced

The headliners for the Isle of Wight Festival have been unveiled.

Liam Gallagher will be top of the bill on Friday while Snow Patol, David Guetta and Duran Duran will headline the weekend.

The four day event will take place at Seaclose Park in Newport.

The festival had been due to take place in June, but it was moved to be in line with the government's 'lockdown roadmap', to 16th-19th September.

Organisers say they are "thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the island".

Festival promoter John Giddings said: "Over the coming months we'll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone is kept safe."

Music artists have been taking to social media to share their excitement at being able to perform at the festival.

The Kaiser Chiefs, who will be headlining the Big Top on Saturday, referred to last year's cancelled event and said: "Let's try this again. We're back!"

Singer Tom Jones tweeted that he "cannot wait to perform", adding it's "going to be a great summer".

James Arthur said he "looks forward to joining" the festival this September.

Tickets bought for the original event in June will remain valid for September.

Festival-goers who cannot make the new dates are being told to contact their ticket providers to get a refund.