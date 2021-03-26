Over 120 people vaccinated at Medina Mosque in Southampton

More than 120 people have signed up to get their jab at the Medina Mosque in Southampton after Friday prayers today (26th March).

It comes after three mosques in Bournemouth and Poole were used as vaccination hubs to get more people from Muslim communities to take up the Covid-19 vaccine.

Last month, a mobile vaccination centre in Sussex giving the jab people who are considered extremely clinically vulnerable visited a mosque in Sussex.

The holy month of Ramadan is approaching fast and I want my congregation to be safe when they attend the mosque to pray and worship Muhammad Ali Tanveer, Imam at Medina Mosque

It's part of a concentrated effort to increase the vaccine uptake in people from some black and asian communities after research revealed in February that just 69% of adults from these backgrounds we re likely to have the vaccine.

Muhammad Ali Tanveer, Imam at Medina Mosque

Muhammad Ali Tanveer, Imam at Medina Mosque says "We as Muslims believe that god as the ultimate healer, but we are encouraged to do our best to preserve the gift of life. and this is what we are doing today".

Muhammad Ali Tanveer set up the centre along with Southampton City Council and the NHS.