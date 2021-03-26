Petition to keep beauty spots beautiful

Lulworth Rangers at Durdle Door in Dorset have launched a petition to keep UK beauty spots beautiful.

They're hoping to reach 100,000 signatures so it can be considered for debate it parliament.

They say mass littering, fly-camping, graffiti and fire being caused by visitors last year caused environmental damage to the area and are asking that the government should fund nationwide and sustained countryside public behaviour messaging and education.

These include:

messaging ahead of the current lockdown ending

an ongoing campaign directed at staycationers across the UK

a sustained education initiative, thus creating a lasting legacy

Graffiti was found on the cliffs at Durdle Door last summer

Last year, thousands of holidaymakers spent their summer to Durdle Door after the first national lockdown. But Lulworth Estate said they were left with litter and graffitied cliffs which outraged many locals.

They hope this petition could see changes in the way people think about keeping their beauty spots clean and tidy.