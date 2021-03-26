Southampton Airport expansion plans rejected

Southampton Airport says it is "very disappointed" after its plans for expansion have been rejected.

After two days and 17 hours of debate, councillors refused the plans over concerns about noise and climate change.

The final decision will now have to be taken by all councillors in Eastleigh during a full council meeting on April 8.

Naturally, we are very disappointed with the lack of support from the Eastleigh Local Area Committee. The committee did not support the recommendations of the planning officer and in doing so it has gone against the majority of Eastleigh residents who expressed their support during the consultation as well as the local business community. Steve Szalay, Operations Director

Steve added: “However, this is far from over. We now welcome the opportunity to present our plans to the full Council on 8 April."

Campaigners against the proposals say they are delighted by the decision.

We want to thank councillors for their hard work and diligence. It was heartening to hear how many councillors now put climate change at the top of their list of priorities. Lyn Brayshaw, campaigner

What are the plans?

The plans include construction of a 164 metre runway extension at the northern end.

600 extra parking spaces at the long-stay car park off Mitchell Way.

A blast screen to the north of the proposed runway extension.

What are the noise concerns?

According to proposals, the number of people affected by noise would go from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033.

Planning officers said the noise impacts arising from the proposed development are "a significant concern".

But they also said mitigation measures would make a "positive difference".

Read more: