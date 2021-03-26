"We're still in shock": Mother speaks of son's disappearance one year on

Today (26 March) marks one year since a teenager went missing from his home in Sussex.

Owen Harding was 16 years old when he left his home in Saltdean in the first few days of lockdown, desperate to see his girlfriend who lives in York.

When he didn't come home that evening, the community did what they could to find him, but despite the huge effort he hasn't been seen since.

It is believed he was walking the 280 miles to Yorkshire.

His mother Stella says everyone is still in shock.

She says: "Everyone's just really sad and still in shock and still coping with Owen not being here.

"His girlfriend and his friends, our family and his little sister. We can't believe it's been a year."

You can report sightings or information through Missing People, the missing persons charity.

ITV television presenter Nadia Sawalha made an appeal on her Instagram page last year, with her daughter being a close friend of Owen.

She recently took part in a video by the charity Missing People to speak alongside Owen's mother, near the anniversary of his disappearance.

In a previous interview, Stella told ITV Meridian how Owen was well liked in the local area.

She said: "The people he went to college with, the teachers, his old school, his football team, the community of people we've known in the area for years, absolutely everyone loves Owen."