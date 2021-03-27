Police in Sussex are seeking the lawful owners of a number of suspected stolen dogs.

Officers seized 10 dogs during a search warrant at a site in Surrey on Tuesday the 16th of March.

An investigation is currently underway by detectives at Crawley CID, who have been working closely with the Force’s specialist Rural Crime Team and other police forces, to help identify the remaining dogs and their lawful owners.

The remaining dogs, are a mix of Lurchers and Spaniels. They are being cared for at a secure location.

In January Sussex Police launched a dedicated operation ‘Op Collar’, led by the Rural Crime Team, to respond to and help prevent dog thefts.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, there’s been a big rise in demand for puppies and pedigree dogs.

163 Dogs reported stolen in the South East in 2020

33% Increase in dog theft reports in the South East since 2018

We are working through all information meticulously and pursing other lines of enquiry to progress the identification of these dogs. “While we continue to progress enquiries on identification our priority continues to be around the health and welfare of the dogs and medical treatment is ongoing. Det Chief Inspector John Wallace, Crawley CID

Some good news though, Willow, a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel, was one of the dogs seized by officers and on Wednesday she was reunited with her owners.

She had been stolen during a burglary in Suffolk in July 2020.

Anyone with information about their suspected stolen dog is asked to email dogtheft@sussex.pnn.police.uk