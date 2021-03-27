A man who produced a gun from his waistband during an altercation in a pizza take away shop in Southampton has been jailed for six years.

32 year-old Samuel Boylan, from Southampton, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and breach of two restraining orders.

Southampton Crown Court heard how Boylan had chased another man into The Pizza House in St Mary's Street on Saturday, 21st of November. When members of staff asked him to leave, he produced a gun from his waistband, described as a revolver style gun, with a handkerchief wrapped around the handle.

Boylan then left the shop and got into a white Mini Cooper that was waiting outside and drove off.

Officers used CCTV work to track the offender.

Boylan was later arrested and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a public place with intent to cause fear of violence and breach of two restraining orders.