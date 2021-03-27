The parents of an 11 year-old girl from Tonbridge, diagnosed with a rare covid-19 associated condition, are raising awareness and money for the hospital that treated her.

Molly Nana, contracted COVID-19 at the end of November and started to deteriorate a few weeks later.

Her mum, Sarah Barry, said Molly looked grey, had a headache and a temperature but then she started shaking and vomiting. That's when they took her to their local hospital.

Molly Nana spent several days in intensive care Credit: FAMILY HANDOUT

The family were told that Molly could have meningitis or sepsis, and after several days she continued to get worse and developed chest pain. Doctors contacted specialists at Evelina London Children's Hospital for advice.

Molly was diagnosed with a new condition called Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (called PIMS-TS or PIMS for short), which can affect the blood vessels, particularly those around the heart. It is very rare and can be successfully treated with anti-inflammatory drugs.

Molly has recovered really well and is continuing to be monitored through regular check-ups. We are eternally grateful to Evelina London because they saved her life. Sarah Barry, Molly's mother

After three days in the paediatric intensive care unit and a night on the ward, Molly was able to go home on New Year's Eve.

Molly is recovering well Credit: FAMILY HANDOUT

Now Molly's Dad, Simon has cut off his 92 cm long dreadlocks to raise money for the hospital that saved his daughter's life. He's had them for 15 years.

Dr Sarah Hanna, Medical Director at Evelina London, says while PIMS-TS is rare, it's important to know what to look out for.