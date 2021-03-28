Hampshire man attempts 100 miles in 24 hours for hospital fundraiser

WATCH: Richard Jones' report on Tom Burgess's extraordinary challenge. He also spoke to Helen Horn, whose daughter was in Southampton General's ICU during the pandemic.

Tom Burgess part way through his challenge

The pandemic has put hospital intensive care units in the spotlight like never before.

It's led one fundraiser in Hampshire to attempt an astonishing challenge to support their work - running 100 miles in 24 hours.

Tom Burgess undertook the challenge to raise money for the Friends of the ICU at University Hospital Southampton.

It involved 100 mile-long laps around the village of Knowle near Fareham. Friends completed the last few miles for him because he was on the point of collapse.

He was inspired by the experiences of his neighbours the Horn family.

The hospital saved Chloe's life

Their daughter Chloe, 11, was in intensive care for 12 days with bacterial meningitis. Her family used the welfare area which the charity provides and which it now wants to refurbish.

It's not the first time Tom has raised money for health charities, in fact his ultimate aim is to support welfare facilities for families at every intensive care unit in the country.

For more information on Tom's Just Giving page click here