New Forest home severely damaged by fire

A family home has been badly damaged by fire overnight.

Fire crews from seven stations raced to the scene just after 2am this morning, after the fire broke out in the village of Pilley in the New Forest.

Credit: Hardley Fire Station

No one was injured in the incident, which took several hours to bring under control, but the timber-framed house was badly damaged.

Crews reported the roof was completely destroyed, with just 50 percent of the first floor remaining intact.

Credit: Hardley Fire Station

A salvage operation was launched to save as many personal items as possible.