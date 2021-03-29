50,000 people in Reading taken first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

More than 50,000 people in Reading have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures.

The NHS states that 351,475 people in Berkshire had received a jab by March 21 and 54,281 of them live in Reading.

The rise in jabs follows the Madejski Stadium opening as the town's only mass vaccination centre in February.

The latest NHS figures show more than 350,000 people have had the jab in Berkshire overall.

Reading's infection rate peaked in January at more than 800 cases per 100 thousand people - but have now dropped to just over 40 cases per 100 thousand.

According to Public Health England, 304 people have died in Reading after testing positive for Covid-19.

From March 29, people will be allowed to meet in groups of six or with another household outside, as the government continues to relax the national lockdown restrictions in phases.

Organised outdoor sports can also resume and facilities such as football pitches, tennis courts and outdoor gyms will reopen.

Cllr Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said: "Your response to the pandemic is helping us move in a direction that allows less restrictions."