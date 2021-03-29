"Covid is not over": The message from young film makers in Southampton

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

Young people across the South have been making films in an effort to encourage their peers to stay safe despite the easing of restrictions.

The short, lively videos will be shared on social media with the hashtag #Bepartofthesolution and include reminders of the rules we still need to follow to stop the spread of Covid.

Young people from schools and colleges across the region worked on the project, alongside the University of Southampton LifeLab and Southampton Children's Hospital Youth Ambassador Group.

They were awarded funding through Southampton City Council Covid-19 Innovations Grant.

The films also reflect on life in lockdown and give advice on how to get help if you're struggling with mental health.