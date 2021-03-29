Rule of Six: The restart of group outdoor activities

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

With the 'Rule of Six' being reinstated for groups meeting in outdoors spaces today, ITV News Meridian has been out to see how people in the South and South East responded to having more freedom.

Crucially, for those who play a sport, it's meant that outdoor facilities have been able to re-open. These facilities include tennis golf courses and basketball courts.

It also means that organised sport, including football, can again take place outdoors after the stay-at-home order ended on Monday.

Oyster Diving took the plunge after midnight - reuniting after six months apart. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The rule changed at midnight and first to take advantage were Oyster Diving who headed to a pitch black, freezing cold lake in Surrey. It was the first time they've been together for nearly six months. It was only six degrees down there.

Mike Pickford, Berkshire Lawn Tennis Association

In Newbury, Mike Pickford of the Berkshire Lawn Tennis Association says It's a massive boost: "We've been waiting a long time to get back on the court, as these guys have. It's fantastic to get active again".

Mike Also explained that tennis is one of the best sports to get involved with as you're able to stay socially distanced at all times. He says: "We're raring to go again".

This beach yoga class in Brighton braved the cold before sunrise this morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Among the first groups to take advantage of the loosening of restrictions was this yoga group on the boardwalk on Brighton seafront.

They braved chilly temperatures just ahead of sunrise to take part in group exercise. They told us after four months without seeing one another, it had been a wonderful morning.

Danielle Boulton and Emma Cockburn reflect on the yoga class

Danielle Boulton was at the class this morning and said "It's a step in the right direction, it's frustrating having the sea on your doorstep and not being able to do more".

Emma Cockburn says coming to the class was surprisingly emotional "It was only when I was driving along this morning and actually seeing groups of people... I didn't know I was looking forward to it so much!".

The return of golf gets the thumbs up at Crane Valley Golf Club in Verwood, Dorset. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Members at Crane Valley Golf club in Verwood, in East Dorset have been out on the greens.

The team told us that after the first lockdown last year, golf was in high demand. They've now seen a rise in memberships.

With the changing of the clocks, and brighter and longer days ahead, outdoor sport and activities and like yoga will now provide a welcome change of scenery.