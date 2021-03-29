Woman charged with murder of newborn baby in Hythe

A 37-year-old woman will appear in court today charged with the murder of a newborn baby boy in Hythe in Hampshire.Silipa Keresi from Pylewell Road, Hythe will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning.She had previously been arrested back in early March 2020 after the discovery of the body of a recently born baby in an area of woodland in Hythe on Thursday, March 5, last year.She was initially released on bail then later released under investigation while enquiries continued.Detectives arrested her again at the weekend and following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and have now charged her with the murder.