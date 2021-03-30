Beaches busy as warm weather sweeps across the South East

Beaches were busy on Tuesday (30 March) as warm weather swept across the South East.

Temperatures soared by more than 20°C in less than four hours in some areas, as the UK entered a period of “exceptional warmth”.

Paddleboarders made the most of the warm weather in Bournemouth Credit: ITV News

Many people took the opportunity to meet up again with family and friends, after restrictions were eased on Monday.

Local people in Whitstable in Kent took full advantage of the sunshine.

Keith Allen, who owns a café in the town, thinks the hot weather and increase in trade is a sign of things to come.

I just think this summer is going to be a bumper one. In fact, we might not be able to cope which is probably a nice thing, we'll see! Keith Allen, Café owner

Meanwhile in Bournemouth, many took advantage of the weather and easing of restrictions to use their beach huts.

Unless temperatures exceed 24°C on Wednesday, Tuesday will be the warmest March day in the country for 53 years.

The Met Office tweeted there would be “some exceptional warmth” and “massive” temperature contrasts as the month comes to a close.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “The UK will see a few days of notably warm weather to end March, with a maximum of 24°C on Wednesday in the south and east of England.

“There will also be plenty of sunshine across England and Wales, however parts of Scotland will see some persistent rain over the next couple of days.

“Conditions will start to change through the day on Thursday as cooler air moves in from the north east. Highs will fall to the mid-teens before falling further by Friday, especially along the east coast."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

On Monday, the Prime Minister urged people to remain cautious as the relaxation of lockdown measures in England coincided with the spell of hot weather.

“I know how much government has asked of the people in the last year, but I also know how magnificently – incredible patience and fortitude – people have responded,” he told a Downing Street press conference.

“It’s my view, overwhelmingly, people are determined to continue to do that and they do understand the need for caution.”