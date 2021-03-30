Duchess of Cornwall meets unsung heroes of pandemic

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

The Duchess of Cornwall visited East Sussex on Tuesday (March 30) to meet some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

She began her tour in Uckfield to see how robot technology has helped pharmacists to carry on their essential work through the lockdowns.

The Duchess described the system at Kamsons Pharmacy as "very impressive technology".

The family-owned firm opened its first high-street branch in the town 40 years ago.

It now runs 77 pharmacies across the country and employs almost 1,000 staff, who have been on the frontline during the pandemic delivering vital supplies to customers.

It's been hard for all of us, it's had a ricocheting effect on us, head office, the team that supply us all the medication to the warehouse team. We've worked well together but we have struggled. Beth Deepros-Hailes, Student pharmacy technician

Personally, I've delivered to so many people. A lot of them are elderly and I might be the only person they'll see all week and you end up being a postman for them as well. I think we've been quite invaluable for them. Jim Horan, Delivery driver

During her first visit to the county in almost two years, the Duchess of Cornwall unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of Kamson's new warehouse.

The Duchess unveiled a plaque during her visit Credit: ITV News Meridian

In Lewes, Camilla visited Christ's Church to see how it's been transformed into a food bank.

The scheme has seen an increase of 25% in the number of users since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Duchess also visited a food bank Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Duchess also visited Lewes Open Door, a charity which works with the homeless.