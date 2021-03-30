More than 130 jobs are being created in Kent as naval engineering returns to Medway.

BAE Systems in Rochester has announced it is developing control systems for the Royal Navy's next generation of nuclear submarines, the Dreadnought class.

It is the first time there's been major Royal Navy work in the area since Chatham Dockyard closed over 30 years ago.

WATCH: Jon Tucker from BAE Systems on the project and the Medway towns

What are they developing?

The new control system under development is based on the 'fly-by-wire' technology used in modern aircraft.

BAE Systems says that the Active Vehicle Control Management (ACVM) system will improve safety and reliability.

It's part of the multi-billion pound Dreadnought class submarine project, building replacements for the UK's nuclear submarines.

The boats are being built at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, and they're expected to come into service in the early 2030s.

HMS Ocelot returned to the dockyard in 1992.

The project marks the first time that major Royal Navy work has taken place in the Medway Towns since the Chatham Dockyard closure more than 25 years ago.

The Dockyard itself was synonymous with the building of ships and submarines for centuries, including the Submarine, HMS Ocelot, which is still at the dockyard.

Work on the scheme has already begun at the Rochester site.

BAE Systems says it is one of the largest development projects taking place at their Kent base.

Jon Tucker, Director for Maritime Controls at BAE Systems Controls and Avionics, said: "With over 50 years of avionics experience, we already have a great understanding of how to develop complex, control systems for hi-tech platforms.

"However, taking our technology underwater brings exciting new challenges and we are proud to support the Dreadnought programme and play an important part in our national security effort."