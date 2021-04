Forty five people have been fined for attending a car meet in Hampshire.

Police were called to Rankine Road in Basingstoke at around 9pm on Saturday (27 March).

Large groups of people were gathering in Rankine Road on Saturday Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around 100 vehicles were seen when officers arrived, many had travelled from the Thames Valley area.

Large groups of people were gathered around in breach of Covid regulations.

When officers arrived and began taking details from those in attendance, many people left the area.