Flock of sheep released in Brighton park

A flock of sheep that were spotted roaming around a park in Brighton were deliberately released, and not for the first time.

The sheep were seen wandering around a park in the city, to the surprise of onlookers.

The city council said they were "shocked and upset" anyone would put sheep at risk of harm in this way. They confirmed that the sheep had been released from Tenantry Down.

Twitter user @JonnyAnstead captured the moment the sheep were rounded up

They spent some time grazing and lying down in the park before eventually being rounded up by a sheep dog.

A Brighton & Hove City Council spokesman said: "We're shocked and upset that anyone could have chosen to endanger the safety of the sheep in this way.

"Somehow the sheep made their way to Queens Park".

We would say to whoever is behind this, please stop it immediately Brighton & Hove City Council spokesperson

After being rounded up the sheep were moved to Sheepcote Valley, a nearby park, where the council hopes they will be left in peace.

The council spokesman added: "Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened. The sheep were moved from Whitehawk Hill to Tenantry Down a couple of weeks ago".

The sheep dog gets to work rounding the sheep up

The spokesperson pleaded with those responsible to put an end to this prank which can a serious impact on the animals: "We would say to whoever is behind this - please stop it immediately".

"Moving sheep through the streets to busy urban green spaces with no public signage or access to water is potentially very harmful to the sheep".

More news from Brighton: