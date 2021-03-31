Hundreds of revellers ignore social distancing guidelines at Brighton beach

Video Credit: Finn Hopson

Hundreds of revellers who enjoyed parties and a fire show on Brighton beach on Tuesday night (30 March) have been warned by police that they must observe social distancing guidelines.

The partygoers were seemingly ignoring social distancing rules on Brighton beach, despite the two metre rule remaining in place, as the south coast basked in unseasonably warm weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures soared by more than 20°C in less than four hours in some areas on Tuesday, as the UK entered a period of “exceptional warmth”.

Many people across the South East took the opportunity to meet up again with family and friends, after restrictions were eased on Monday.

People meet on Bournemouth beach following the easing of England’s lockdown Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The public is also being reminded to clean up their rubbish to avoid a repeat of last summer, when a huge amount of litter was left in resorts like Brighton, Margate and Bournemouth.

The Sea Life Trust has launched its 'Don't Make Easter Rubbish' campaign to ensure that plastic does not end up in the sea.

It's just such a shame to see our wonderful beaches look a mess and also end up ruining our natural environment. Animals like fish will eat the microplastics which will eventually end up in our guts as humans. Animals like seals can mistake them for their regular food and they'll become ingested which can cause death to a large number of animals. Joe Williams, Sea Life Brighton