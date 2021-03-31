Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

A man from Sussex is attempting to cycle the entire South Downs Way, in a single day, to raise money for the NHS.

Laurence Penn has undertaken the extraordinary challenge to thank the doctors and nurses who saved him, when he contracted coronavirus a year ago.

Laurence met some of the hospital staff who treated him at the half way point during his cycling challenge

Laurence is cycling all 106 miles of the South Downs Way in a single day, exactly one year since he was put into a coma.

He was greeted at the halfway point above Storrington, by some of the medical staff from Worthing Hospital who saved his life.

Steph Risebrow, Staff Nurse, Worthing said it was really nice to see the progress someone has made after Covid.

She said: "It's quite satisfying. All that attention, care and everything everyone did, has really helped to build up to this point."

Steph Risebrow, Staff Nurse, Worthing:

Laurence is on track to raise more than five thousand pounds for Love Your Hospital.

It's taken him three months to train for this challenge and says it's helped him to overcome both mental and physical barriers.

Laurence said: "I stayed in that coma for 29 days."

"I have to give massive thanks to the NHS. The staff who looked after me are amazing and they did a fantastic job."