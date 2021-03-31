Man charged following stabbing in Reading

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Reading.

A man, aged in his 50s, was stabbed along Heroes Walk on Monday afternoon (29 March).

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are conducting high visibility patrols in the area in order to reassure the community

Jordan Hughes, 18, of Heroes Walk, Reading, was charged on Tuesday night (30 March) with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two other men, aged 22 and 44, both from Reading, have been released on conditional bail until 26 April.