The sky's the limit for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has saved thousands of lives since it was launched in 2007.

It continues to go from strength to strength, and is about to reach the milestone of 10,000 missions.

Its Thruxton-based helicopter is often called out to those in peril in hard to reach areas.

One father from Aldershot says his son may have died, if it wasn't for the charity's intervention.

Mathew Hutton's five-year-old son Oscar fell from a balcony onto the kitchen floor at his grandparents' house, fracturing his skull.

He says he was amazed by how quickly the Air Ambulance came to the rescue.

Mathew Hutton and son Oscar, who survived a fall from a balcony

Mathew said: "When I arrived, he was semi-conscious on the sofa, they had found him on the kitchen floor.

"He had fallen from a balcony above, they found a piece of the balcony fencing with him, it looked like he had pushed his way through the balcony and fallen on the kitchen floor.

"The good thing is I heard the grandfather was already on the telephone talking to the call centre, he had dialled 999, and actually very quickly while he was still on the phone I heard a helicopter overhead, which was amazing, the speed I heard that response. He's made a remarkable recovery actually."

Dr David Sutton says saving lives is the best job in the world

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is an independent charity which operates 365 days a year.

Dr David Sutton, who travels regularly on the helicopter, said: "There's nothing more rewarding than rescuing someone, a child particularly, and it's the best job in the world I think; it's challenging, it's exciting, it's rewarding, and it has its very sad tragic moments, but that's outweighed by saving lives, which we do as a team of course, we are part of a chain of saving lives, not just us, but we're a vital part of that chain."