Woman arrested after car crashes into front of house

Video report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into the front of a house in Sussex.

Police were called to the scene at Temple Grove in Burgess Hill on Wednesday night (31 March).

The car had hit a lamppost before crashing into the house.

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday night Credit: ITV News Meridian

The driver, a 45-year-old local woman, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage recklessly endangering life.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution, and later discharged. Thankfully no one was injured.

The woman remains in custody for questioning by officers.

The car hit a lamppost before crashing into the house Credit: ITV News Meridian

Local residents described hearing the moment of the crash.

One woman said: "It was just horrendous, it was a really really frightening thing to see."

Another local woman said the crash sounded like "two cars smashing together".

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to report it online or call 101,quoting 1410 of 31/03.