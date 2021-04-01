Man in critical condition in hospital following attack outside petrol station

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a serious assault outside a petrol station in Reading.

Police were called to Chalfont Way in Lower Earley on Wednesday evening (31 March) due to reports a man had been attacked outside the BP petrol station.

The victim, a 51-year-old man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he is in a critical condition.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Chalfont Square shopping precinct was closed this morning (1 April) while investigations got underway.

No-one has been arrested at this time.

The attack has shaken the local community, with some residents saying they "don't feel safe" going out for walks at night anymore.

Detective Sergeant Alex Boyce, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: "I am really keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and our scene-watch will be in place for a considerable period of time while this continues."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detectives believe it is an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the local community.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has dash cam footage is being asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43210136391.