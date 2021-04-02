Disposable barbecue blaze destroys council vehicle

Members of the public are being urged to enjoy open spaces safely this Easter, after a disposable barbecue led to a fire destroying a Worthing Borough Council vehicle.

Rubbish was being collected at Goring Greensward in Worthing, after many residents spent the day before enjoying the warm weather on the common.

The disposable barbecue, which had not been extinguished or cooled down properly before being left by a bin, caught fire while it was on the truck.

Firefighters were called to put out the blaze, but were unable to stop it destroying the vehicle. It will now cost the Council nearly £30,000 to replace.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “We are pleased that people are enjoying our open spaces after what has been a long lockdown. But ask that they do so responsibly."

“This example serves as a clear reminder of what damage can be caused when those enjoying a barbecue do not take a few seconds to extinguish them properly with water."

“Please don’t put them in or beside the bin until they have completely cooled down. When warm coals come into contact with dry materials such as card, along with fresh air, they have enough heat to ignite the waste in the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured."