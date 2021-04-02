Man and woman found dead in Weymouth and Portland known to each other

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of a woman in Weymouth and a man on Portland.Dorset Police was called at 5.40pm on Thursday 1 April 2021 by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had been found injured at an address in Ranelagh Road in Weymouth. The woman in her 50s and from the local area was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

A woman had been found injured at an address in Ranelagh Road in Weymouth Credit: dormedia

As part of police enquiries, at around 6.40pm on the same day officers attended an address in Grove Road on Portland and located the body of a man aged in his 50s. The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway. His family has also been informed.The man and woman were known to each other.A cordon is in place at both addresses while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A detailed investigation is underway looking into the circumstances of both deaths, which are currently being treated as linked."