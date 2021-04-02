Murder investigation launched in Berkshire

Thames Valley Police have launched a murder investigation in Thatcham, Berkshire.

A woman, aged in her forties, was found with significant injuries in Crookham Hill, Crookham Common at around 11.45pm last night, and died from her injuries. Police say her next of kin have been informed and will be given support by specialist officers.

A man, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. There is currently a large police presence in the area, which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues, and officers carry out local enquiries.

There are currently road closures in place in Pipers Way, Crookham Hill, Bury Banks Road, and Station Road, all of which are likely to be in place for some time.

Police have closed several roads in the area while investigations continue

Detective Chief Inspector, Andy Shearwood of the Major Crime Unit said: “I would firstly like to say our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died. I understand this may be concerning to the public and there will be a number of officers in the area while a thorough investigation is carried out."

He added: “There is no wider threat to the public. If you have any concerns or have information you think could help this investigation, please feel free to approach the officers in the area. I’d like to thank the community for their support at this time, I know this will cause concern but also disruption in the local area, so thank you for your ongoing support and patience in this matter.”