Hundreds joined Kill the Bill protest in Brighton

Hundreds joined Kill the Bill protests across the South today (3/4) and yesterday, despite warnings issued by police in attempts to deter people.

Guildhall Square in Southampton saw large groups of protesters gathered, with similar action in Portsmouth and Oxford.

Brighton saw the largest crowds gather across the South, with hundreds joining.

Brighton saw the largest crowds gather across the South, with hundreds joining. Credit: Eddie Mitchell

The proposed policing bill would give officers power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in England, protests are now lawful once again - providing organisers submit a risk assessment and take steps to ensure the gatherings are safe.

Despite this, the Metropolitan Police warned on Thursday the safety of the wider community is paramount and said enforcement action would be taken “if needed, in the interests of public health”.