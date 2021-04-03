Life-sized sculpture of Admirals Nelson and Murray unveiled in Chichester

A statue of Admirals Nelson and Murray was unveiled in Chichester today.

The life size sculpture by local artist Vincent Gray celebrates the close friendship between Admiral Lord Nelson and Sir George Murray who was born in Chichester.

Murray was Nelson's right hand man but he missed the Battle of Trafalgar for personal reasons, so remains largely unknown.

The ceremony coincides almost exactly with the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Copenhagen, on 2nd April 1801, when he was chosen by Nelson to lead the attack. It was at Copenhagen that Nelson famously raised his telescope to his blind eye and said: ‘I really do not see the signal.’ The battle was considered to be Murray’s finest hour.

Vincent Gray, whose figures of John Keats in Eastgate Square and Maurice Patten in Litten Gardens have been widely acclaimed, said: ‘It has been a privilege to create a sculpture of Horatio Nelson, one of Britain’s greats, and Sir George Murray, a true Cicestrian.’

Richard Plowman, Mayor of Chichester and Chairman and co-founder of the Murray Club, added: ‘The unveiling of the sculpture marks a key moment following the 200th anniversary celebrations of Admiral Sir George Murray in 2015. It is wonderful to have a lasting tribute to a true Chichester hero and a fine role model. Thanks to the generosity of the Murray family we now have here in Chichester a collection of national importance, comprising artefacts and letters, including twelve from Nelson himself.’