The Chief Constable of Dorset Police wants visitors to the county to be sensible and respect the area this Easter weekend.

It comes as tonnes of litter was left in beauty spots around the country this week and last summer when the weather was warmer.

Chief Constable James Vaughan say's "there is hope on the horizon" with the vaccination programme and easing of lockdown, but ask visitors to act safely and care for the environment while enjoying time with their friends and family.

Dorset Police are reminding visitors of the events of last year, when Wareham Forest was set alight and more than 150 hectares of heath and woodland were destroyed, and tonnes of rubbish was left on Bournemouth beach.

Last year, we saw tens of thousands of people travelling to the county in July. People we don't normally see in the county...set fire to the Wareham Forest through careless use of barbecues- biggest forest fire we've had for many many years. We saw a hundred tonnes of rubbish left on Bournemouth beach, outbreaks of anti-social behaviour. We don't welcome that behaviour. Chief Constable James Vaughan

The Chief Constable say's the force is working closely with BCP Council, RNLI, Maritime Coastal Agency, businesses and other agencies to react effectively over the high-demand days in the spring and summer when the weather is warmer.

Of course people are welcome to come here. Our businesses need them. The Dorset economy completely relies upon visitors. But we're asking people to be sensible, to be safe, the respect the place, to protect the place. Chief Constable James Vaughan

He admits the force was not prepared fo the influx of visitors to the county's beauty spots last year, but say they are 'well prepared' now.

Traffic managements plans will be in place and more police officers will be patrolling in Dorset beauty spots.