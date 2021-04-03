Sussex families help trainee doctors understand autism

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken

Families in Sussex are taking part in a project to help trainee doctors understand autism - the first of its kind in the country.

The 'Time for Autism' programme is being set up by the Brighton and Sussex Medical School. It pairs students with families who can share their experiences over a year.

Abigail Bracken met one of the first families to sign up, speaking to parents Charmaine Kohn-Willbridge and Karen Willbridge, along with Dr Ann White from the the Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

The medical school is looking for more volunteer families from Sussex.