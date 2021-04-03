Writer wins prize for poem inspired by his Golden Retriever

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

A Sussex writer has won a major prize for a poem inspired by walking with his dog.

John Davies from Brighton imagined the world from the perspective of Wilson, his Golden Retriever.

A kaleidoscope of smelling this manimal ranges out territorial… Extract from Caliban

A poet's inspiration can come from many sources. For John Davies, it was his daily walks with Wilson which gave him pause for thought.

John's work interpreting his local landscape from a Golden Retriever's point of view has won him third prize in a major competition - the Wales Poetry Award.

The poem's called Caliban and also reflects the local battle to save Varndean Green in Brighton from being built on.

It may not seem much to you but to me and my kind, my kin, my family, my lifelong friends this is all that's left. Extract from Caliban

John hopes his success will encourage others to put pen to paper.

It's such a free medium, everybody has access to words, everybody has access to a piece of paper or a mobile phone to write a poem on. John Davies

This poet's assistant is happy to help in any way he can. He say's "He just looks at me with those beautiful dreamy eyes and thinks 'you're such a great poet, dad'".

Where this literary journey leads next will likely be down to this four-legged companion.