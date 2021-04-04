Man charged with murder of woman in Thatcham

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Thatcham in Berkshire.

The victim, who was in her 40's, was found with significant injuries in Crookham hill on Thursday.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being given support by specialist officers.

Christopher Minards, who is 35 and of Station Road, Thatcham, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Minards has been remanded and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on Monday.