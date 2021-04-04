A van driver from Southampton is celebrating after winning £1m on a National Lottery Scratchcard.

John McFadden, who is 62, says he now wants to book a holiday to an exotic location, such as Bora Bora, when it is safe to do so.

He also wants to move closer to his three children and two granddaughters in Weymouth.

But John, who delivers meat from butchers all around the country, says he does not intend to give up work. However he does want to cut back his hours.

John bought the scratch card when he decided to give up smoking, and went into a shop to buy a vape.

I knew I had to do something about my smoking. With the change from buying the vape, I bought a Scratchcard and took it home. When I started scratching it off, it said £50,000 under the first number and I thought ‘whoopee!’ I carried on and just kept seeing more and more £50,000s. I thought it was a lot but didn’t know what to believe. John McFadden

John would also love to travel to Cambodia and Vietnam, inspired by his son who has done a similar trip.