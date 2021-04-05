Illegal rave in Sevenoaks stopped by Kent Police

An illegal rave that was planned to take place at Polhill in Sevenoaks over the Easter weekend, was stopped by Kent Police.

The event was due to happen on Saturday evening.

Officers received a tip-off about the rave and saw large groups of people in the area.

The music event was stopped from being set up and equipment was seized.

Superintendent Simon Thompson, from Kent Police, said: "We appreciate that lockdown has been tough for everyone and over the long bank holiday weekend people may be tempted to attend these events, but I must be clear that Kent is not open for unlicensed music events.

As our officers have shown, we will move people on who come to Kent for this reason, seek to prosecute the organisers and seize equipment that they may bring with them."