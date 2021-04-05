Man in hospital after being stabbed in the back in Southwater

A man is being treated in hospital after he suffered a stab wound to the back during an assault in Southwater, West Sussex.

Police were called to Lintot Square around 8.20pm on Easter Sunday.

Forensic teams have been at the scene

Officers have attended the scene and are carrying out searches and enquiries in the area.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Westhope.