A large heath fire at White Sheet Plantation near Wimborne has been put out.

Around 60 firefighters were needed at the height of blaze on Monday (05/04) afternoon.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site at 4.48pm.

WATCH: Crews tackle a heath fire at White Sheet Plantation

Crews from Poole, Christchurch and Swanage were among those called to help put out the fire, which spread quickly due to dry and windy conditions.

Firefighters say the fire "proved difficult to put out", as it proved difficult to get access to the site.

Local people are asked to avoid the area while the firefighting operation continues.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A fire crew and land rover pump are continuing to damp down hot spots.

An Amber wildfire alert has now been issued for the Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service area.

It means a wildfire could spread quickly and easily due to the dry and windy conditions.

Group Manager Tim Gray said: “In light of the Amber wildfire alert, we are asking for the public’s help by not having campfires or using disposable barbecues in our forests and heathlands.

"Whilst we understand that the lifting of some lockdown restrictions, combined with the dry weather, will mean people will want to go out and about, we cannot stress enough the importance of being fire aware.

"Please follow these few steps so we can avoid another wildfire in our beautiful countryside.”