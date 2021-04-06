Family pay tribute to 'loving mother' murdered in Thatcham

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in Thatcham last week.

Formal identification has taken place and she has been identified as Emma McArthur.

The 43-year-old died of significant injuries in Crookham hill on Thursday (1 April).

Her family have released a tribute to Emma, describing her as a 'free spirit' and a 'loving mother, daughter and friend'.

Full tribute below:

"Darling Emma,

Spiritual, spontaneous and a free spirit – with a love of mother nature especially animals and the outdoors. You had a thirst for learning, new skills and could turn your hand to most things.

“Practical – you have never shied away from life’s challenges, caring, thoughtful and always saw the best in everyone. A mother who always put her children before herself and whose love touched all those who were blessed with being able to call her a friend.

“Definitely unique and a one off. How empty our lives will be without you.

“Spread your wings and follow your dreams.

“Loving mother, daughter and friend.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He's been remanded in custody.