Family pay tribute to 'loving mother' murdered in Thatcham
Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in Thatcham last week.
Formal identification has taken place and she has been identified as Emma McArthur.
The 43-year-old died of significant injuries in Crookham hill on Thursday (1 April).
Her family have released a tribute to Emma, describing her as a 'free spirit' and a 'loving mother, daughter and friend'.
Full tribute below:
"Darling Emma,
Spiritual, spontaneous and a free spirit – with a love of mother nature especially animals and the outdoors. You had a thirst for learning, new skills and could turn your hand to most things.
“Practical – you have never shied away from life’s challenges, caring, thoughtful and always saw the best in everyone. A mother who always put her children before herself and whose love touched all those who were blessed with being able to call her a friend.
“Definitely unique and a one off. How empty our lives will be without you.
“Spread your wings and follow your dreams.
“Loving mother, daughter and friend.”
A 35-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He's been remanded in custody.