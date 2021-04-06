Flower Power! The woman handing out bouquets to strangers to spread some joy

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester

For the past three months, a Berkshire woman has been spreading a little happiness by handing out bouquets of flowers to complete strangers in the street.

Every week, Tina Turner goes into Newbury and buys up any unsold flowers at the market, before promptly gives them away.

She says the reaction is pretty much always the same; surprise and a little confusion, and then the quite obvious pleasure.

Watch: Strangers react to Tina's act of kindness

Tina decided to do it to spread some joy, and to support the market traders trying to earn their crust during lockdown.

It all started when she heard the Newbury market trader trying to sell off his flowers at the end of a 'miserable day'.

Tina says: "I could hear the man on the market selling his flowers, and no one was around. And it just broke my heart.

"It really hit home just how bad it is for people just trying to make an honest living, still trying to go out and do a normal job."

The good deed costs Tina hundreds of pounds. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Now every week, Tina and her husband Martin load up their van and take the flowers off to be given away.

One one occasion she headed for the big vaccination centre at Newbury racecourse to spread a little kindness.

The good deed is costing her hundreds of pounds, but Tina is proving a little bit of kindness goes a long way.