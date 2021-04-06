Man jailed over child sex offences in Brighton

A man who sexually assaulted three girls in Brighton has now started a prison sentence, following an enquiry by safeguarding detectives.

Anthony Calway, 49, unemployed, now of Bayham Road, Hailsham, was given a sentence totalling three years and 10 months at Lewes Crown Court on 26 March, after being convicted of sexually assaulting three girls aged between 12 and 18.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to children.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "Calway, who lived in Brighton at the time the offences were committed there four years ago, knew his victims and was able to have unsupervised access to them which the court found that he used for his own sexual gratification.

"They bravely supported our investigation and gave evidence against Calway in court which helped bring him to justice.

"We will always investigate such reports and ensure that those who make them receive specialist support."

Click here for more information and support available by Sussex Police.