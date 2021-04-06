Open all hours? Supermarket sign leaves shoppers flummoxed

A supermarket opening hours sign has caused confusion among shoppers in West Sussex.

The new notice outside the Tesco Extra branch in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, says it is open from 6am until 12pm, Monday to Saturday.

But does that mean it closes at midday or midnight? Judging by the responses to a photo of it tweeted over the weekend, it appears people can’t agree.

Alex Cann tweeted: “12PM is Midday, 100%” but Peter Elliot argued: “12am and 12pm are both midnight. Go 12 hours either before "ante" or after "post" noon and you get to midnight..”

Another Twitter user, Ste, wrote: “This is why we should just move to the 24 hr clock permanently. 12pm and 12am do not exist, it’s 12 noon or 12 midnight.”

According to the National Physical Laboratory – the body responsible for maintaining standards of measurement in the UK: “There are no standards established for the meaning of 12am and 12pm.” It recommends that “to avoid confusion, it is always better to use the 24-hour clock”.

The response from the supermarket in question will perhaps settle the debate once and for all.

A Tesco spokesperson said that the store is currently undergoing “maintenance works” and they are aware of an “incorrect sign” which they “plan to update as quickly as possible”.

They added: “I can confirm the store opening hours are Monday – Saturday 6am – 12am (midnight) and Sunday 10am – 4pm.”