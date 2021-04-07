Lockdown: Anxious pubs as some decide to stay closed ahead of April 12th

It's just five days to go until pubs can reopen to customers sitting outdoors and many businesses have seen a surge in bookings as people plan to meet with friends and family.

Many pubs have had to adapt and bring in extra measures to ensure they are Covid-safe.

But not all landlords will be back to pulling pints again on the 12th of April.

For pubs like The Bull at Wargrave reopening is simply not financially viable.

Watch Charlotte Briere Edney speaking to pub landlady Jayne Worrall who won't open next week.

Jayne Worrall says, "You might have a busy day one day, not so much a busy day the next day and I just weighed it all up."

I did my sums and my homework and I decided its not practical nor viable just to operate on garden only basis. Jayne Worrall, landlady- The Bull

However, Tom Savvides speaks to pub landlady Diane Ward at the Chequers in High Halden, Ashford. They're taking precautions to be 12th April ready.

The British weather is quite unreliable and quite changeable at the moment so as much as we have a very sunny terrace it gets quite cold at night we are fully booked for the first few days so we want to make sure everyone stays warm relaxed and enjoy their food as everyone has missed coming to the pub. Diane Ward, pub landlord

Restrictions on outside dining and drinking are being eased on Monday so pubs and restaurants are having to adapt and think of news ways of serving customers.

This outside bar has been set up in the garden of the Chequers, which, at this stage, will open only from Thursday to Sunday.

A table service will be offered to customers desperate to get back to the pub.

Darrell Brown, assistant manager