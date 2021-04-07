Crossbow misses ducks organs by millimetres

Watch as the mallard is released back into the water!

A mallard was found with a crossbow bolt lodged through his body.

The bolt had missed it's vital organs by millimetres.

It was rescued by the Whitchurch Silk Mill team and Swan Support and the operation to save his life went well. The bolt was removed safely without damaging his organs.

The bolt had missed it's vital organs by millimetres. Credit: Whitchurch Silk Mill

The size of the crossbow bolt Credit: Whitchurch Silk Mill

He has now been returned to his flock.

The crime has been reporter to police and are keen to speak to anyone with information.