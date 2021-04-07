Future of Reading nursery hangs in the balance due to pandemic

The future of a Reading pre-school centre that has looked after generations of children, is hanging in the balance.

Blagrave Nursery in Tilehurst, which just celebrated its 75th anniversary, says it's going to be a challenge to keep going.

The nursery is run by the local authority.

Its budget has been cut and it doesn't qualify for the Covid relief fund.

Headteacher, Emma Payne, says it will take around two years to balance the books after the additional costs caused by the pandemic.

She said: "We're very positive and there are ways to do things. But it will be a challenge for the next couple of years really."