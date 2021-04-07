Jackknifed lorry causing severe delays at Kent's busiest roundabout

A jackknifed lorry has caused major problems this afternoon (07/04) at Kent's busiest roundabout.

The Darenth Interchange where the M25, A2 and A282 Dartford Tunnel approach roads meet had to be shut so the truck could be removed, and roadside barriers repaired.

The lorry itself was perched precariously above the roads below.

Drivers heading from Kent to London and Essex were advised to use the Blackwall Tunnel. Delays are now up to 90 minutes.