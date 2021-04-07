Lucky escape after dishwasher catches fire in Oxford home

People are being warned not to use kitchen appliances whilst asleep or out the house after a dishwasher caught fire in Oxford.

Using thermal image cameras and breathing apparatus to aid them, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it had the chance to spread to the rest of the kitchen, before removing the faulty appliance and ventilating the property which was heavily smoke logged.

Luckily the resident was still awake whilst the dishwasher was running. The house had working smoke alarms which also raised the alarm.