Portsmouth's warship HMS Chiddingfold damaged in Middle East
A Portsmouth based warship has been damaged during a mission in the Middle East.HMS Chiddingfold left Hampshire last October on a three year deployment with around fifty crew members on board.
They're in the Gulf to protect shipping lanes essential to the oil industry.
The Royal Navy said "Repairs to HMS Chiddingfold will take place during the maintenance period she returned to Bahrain for."
Our other ships in the region continue to carry out their duties as usual and there is no impact to operational commitments. Whilst this berthing incident is under investigation, early indications are that a combination of wind, tide and equipment failure frustrated attempts for HMS Chiddingfold to remain clear of another Minehunter.