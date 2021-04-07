Two men found guilty of murder for Corhampton shooting

Two men have been convicted of the murder of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton in July 2019.

Gurinderjit, also known as G, was found dead in a car parked in a rural layby in Shepherds Farm Lane on Saturday 13 July, 2019.

The 41-year-old had been shot at close range the previous night and had died from his injuries.

The eight-week trial heard that Hannis was a drugs dealer and was in considerable debt to his supplier, Gurinderjit Rai.

On the night of Friday 12th July, Gurinderjit was lured to the layby in Corhampton to collect debt money from Hannis. The jury heard that Hannis and Statham travelled to the layby to meet with Gurinderjit then shot him twice whilst he sat in his car.

The car was later found burnt out nearby. The shotgun was later found in woodland in Whitchurch.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “Gurinderjit Rai’s death was a carefully planned assassination in which the jury found Hannis and Statham had principal roles".

“Ultimately this is another example of the harm, misery and devastation that drug supply and its associated violence can inflict upon communities. Our thoughts remain with Gurinderjit’s friends and family".

The investigation into Gurinderjit’s death was long and complex and I would like to thank all those involved for working tirelessly to bring these men to justice. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey, Hampshire Police

The jury found two other men: Paul White, 27, of Dyson Drive, Winchester and Corin Barlow, 41, of no fixed abode, guilty of manslaughter.

The four men have been remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday 23rd of April.