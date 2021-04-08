Lateral flow Covid testing available for all Hampshire residents

People in Hampshire are being urged to collect free Covid testing kits from Friday (09/04).

Residents are being asked to get into the habit of regularly testing and recording their results.

The rapid lateral flow tests are free and anyone can access them, to use twice a week.

People are being asked to pick up their rapid lateral flow tests from a selection of sites across Hampshire, in the afternoons.

This is because symptomatic testing is offered during the morning and the sites then reopen for people without symptoms in the afternoon, following a deep clean.

Hampshire County Council says the virus is not a thing of the past

Opening times for the sites below are listed on Hampshire County Council's website.

Where can I collect the lateral flow tests?

Aldershot - Parsons Barracks car park

Basingstoke - Churchill Way long stay car park, (due to open from 11/04)

Fareham - Cams Alders car park

Gosport - Walpole Park car park

Havant - Havant Civic Centre car park

Winchester - Worthy Lane car park

Andover - Shepherds Spring Lane car park

Ringwood - The Furlong car park

Hampshire residents can also order a supply of test kits for home delivery if they cannot go to a site to collect some.

The County Council is also working to roll-out pharmacy collection in Hampshire in the coming weeks.

Secondary school and college students are expected to regularly test themselves throughout the holidays

The County Council's Director of Public Health, Simon Bryant says coronavirus is not a thing of the past and is warning we may have to live with some form of restrictions for the foreseeable future.

He said: "Regular testing will continue to be essential to preventing further spread and to help us to get back to a normal way of life."

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show 53% of people who tested positive for the virus, outside of hospitals and care settings, reported experiencing no symptoms.

What do I do after the test?

Record your result online or by phone. Instructions on how to do this are included in the test kit.

If the result is positive, you and your household must self-isolate and you must book a confirmatory PCR test.

If the test is negative, continue to follow preventative measures for stopping the spread of the virus. This includes social distancing and frequently washing your hands.

Secondary school and college students are expected to be regularly tested throughout the Easter holidays.

The County Council is also urging pupils to take a test the day before or the morning of the first day of summer term.

Children of primary school age or younger are not being asked to test regularly.